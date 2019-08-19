WATCH: RCMP Musical Ride in Lacombe supports Blackfalds Food Bank, Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program

The Lacombe Ag grounds recently played host to the RCMP Musical Ride.
The ride has been in Canada since 1876 and feature an RCMP troop of mounties on back horse, performing a series of drills choreographed to music.
The ride supports charities all across Canada and this year supported the Blackfalds Food Bank and the Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program.
The event was preceded by an RCMP Police Dog Service Training demonstration.
