Photo by Andrea Swainson

Photo by Andrea Swainson

Sounds of the Season: Together in Song

A virtual Christmas Concert by local performers presented by Sylvan Lake News

The Sylvan Lake News, along with sponsors Canadian Tire Sylvan Lake and East Coast Market and Grill presents Sounds of the Season.

The holiday concert features local Sylvan Lake performers who are taking part in the festivities by sharing their favourite holiday tunes.

The virtual event is fundraising for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. If you are able, we encourage everyone to give back. E-transfers can be made to 4607slfoodbank@gmail.com, use “Sounds of the Season” in the memo so all donations can be tracked! The Sylvan Lake News, East Coast Market and Canadian Tire will all have donation bins set up until Dec. 22 to accept non-perishable food items to benefit the food bank.

Please keep in mind, the Food Bank cannot accept expired or homemade items.

Together as a community we can help and support one another, and help the local food bank start 2021 on a bright note.

Best of 2020

