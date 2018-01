Grades 6 and 7 held a wake-a-thon to raise money for school council

Ecole Mother Teresa Catholic School students from Grade 6 and 7 stayed awake from 8 p.m, Jan. 26 to 8 a.m., Jan. 27 to raise funds for their school council.

Students kept themselves awake in a variety of ways including dancing, playing badminton and basketball, snacking and watching movies.

The students raised around $5000.