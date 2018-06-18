WATCH: Sylvan Lake celebrates 1913 Days

Many lined the streets and participated in the many events around 1913 Days

Sylvan Lake was the place to be over the weekend, as the town celebrated its founding with the annual 1913 Days.

The festival ran from June 15-17 and had a little something for everyone.

Friday night was the highly anticipated Street Festival, with a circus theme. Magic shows, circus training, costumed characters and of course face poainting were all present during the evening event.

June 16 was full of things to do, from a book sale at the library, the many tasty treats and food available througout town and even a pie and cake auction, held at Community Partners.

The Sylvan Lake Fire Department also held a pancake breakfast at the Fire Hall Saturday mornign. The crew served breakfast to almost 1,000 peopll.

1913 Days wouldn’t be complete without the annual parade. This year’s parade was 80s Flashback, with many floats and walkers taking the theme to heart.

From blasting Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” to a Pac-Man themed truck, and what 80s theme would be complete without bright colours and big hair?

Saturday’s event’s ended with the community filling out the parking lot at Canadian Tire to watch the 2017 remake of “Jumanji” from the comfort of their vehicles.

 

