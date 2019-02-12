WATCH: Sylvan Lake students experience Alberta Opera’s Pinocchio

Students from C.P. Blakely School were treated to a classic performed by Alberta Opera Tuesday morning.
Alberta Opera’s 134th school performance this year was at C.P. Blakely on Feb. 12, were the musical troupe performed “Pinocchio”.
The hour-long performance gave the students a taste of opera through various songs, nestled safely in a well known story.
The troupe, which consisted of three actors and one musician, told a slightly different tale than the classic Disney version.
In this story the puppet was brought to life by Geppetto’s, played by Cameron Chapman, wish to be reunited with his son, Vincenzo, played by Josh Travnik.
Chariz Faulmino’s Pinocchio travels across Italy and is swallowed by a shark to reunited father and son.
The students were awed by the cast’s ability to change costumes quickly, the use of props – which included giant jelly fish on sticks – and the songs and dances.
Students from C.P. Blakely lent a helping hand to the small ensemble by acting out small parts and working as stage crew, moving around some smaller set pieces.
Alberta Opera has told stories such as Rumpelstiltskin, Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty in the past.
