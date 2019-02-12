Phoenix Nicholson and Serynitie Ell dance around Pinocchio as jellyfish during Alberta Opera’s rendition of the classic story on Feb. 12.

WATCH: Sylvan Lake students experience Alberta Opera’s Pinocchio

Alberta Opera stopped by C.P. Blakely School on Feb. 12 to perform Pinocchio

Students from C.P. Blakely School were treated to a classic performed by Alberta Opera Tuesday morning.

Alberta Opera’s 134th school performance this year was at C.P. Blakely on Feb. 12, were the musical troupe performed “Pinocchio”.

The hour-long performance gave the students a taste of opera through various songs, nestled safely in a well known story.

The troupe, which consisted of three actors and one musician, told a slightly different tale than the classic Disney version.

In this story the puppet was brought to life by Geppetto’s, played by Cameron Chapman, wish to be reunited with his son, Vincenzo, played by Josh Travnik.

Chariz Faulmino’s Pinocchio travels across Italy and is swallowed by a shark to reunited father and son.

The students were awed by the cast’s ability to change costumes quickly, the use of props – which included giant jelly fish on sticks – and the songs and dances.

Students from C.P. Blakely lent a helping hand to the small ensemble by acting out small parts and working as stage crew, moving around some smaller set pieces.

Alberta Opera has told stories such as Rumpelstiltskin, Aladdin and Sleeping Beauty in the past.

Follow Megan Roth on Twitter

@MeganSLN
megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Geppetto, played Cameron Chapman, shows his boss his newest puppet, Pinocchio, and explains he will go on an adventure for the theatre’s latest piece. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Dayna Krause helps a fellow student lift weight during a scene of Pinocchio taking place in a prison. A few students filled in as members of the ensemble for key scenes.

Kale Gardner holds an applause sign, which helped the students know when it was appropriate to applaud the hard work of the actors and crew on stage. Gardner was one of a handful of students who helped Alberta Opera to put on their show for the school.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest event quickly approaching
Next story
Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

Just Posted

Young Sylvan Laker creates care packs for Victim Services

10-year-old Charlie Casado is creating care packs for children in need at Victim Services

Ice fishing in style on Sylvan Lake

Eddy McLean turned a camper into a luxurious fishing hut in just three months

‘Vicious’ dog attacks young Sylvan Lake girl

Nearby neighbours came to the aid of the girl who was attacked by a dog Friday afternoon

Plans in motion for this year’s Flags of Remembrance in Sylvan Lake

Al Cameron says the honour plaques are a very important part of the annual ceremony

WATCH: Sylvan Lake students experience Alberta Opera’s Pinocchio

Alberta Opera stopped by C.P. Blakely School on Feb. 12 to perform Pinocchio

VIDEO: Trudeau surprised, puzzled by Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

The justice minister resigned from the federal cabinet on Monday

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Leduc RCMP investigate robbery in City of Leduc

Bank robbery suspect passes note to teller demanding cash

Scientists think B.C.’s volcanoes hold the key to understanding its climate

They want to understand how ice sheets have behaved in British Columbia in the past

Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom

Her mom asked if she had seen any of the ‘real stars’

Unhappy with deal, Trump still doesn’t expect a new shutdown

Lawmakers tentatively agreed to a deal that would provide nearly $1.4 billion for border barriers

Jason Kenney pushes for lower minimum wage for youth, alcohol servers

The United Conservative Party leaders says it would help struggling restaurants stay in business

Look south to discover the future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Study finds comparisons for future climate of U.S., Canadian cities

Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet

Wilson-Raybould’s letter does not say exactly why she’s quitting

Most Read