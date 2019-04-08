WATCH: Sylvan Lake students learn about Indigenous cultures

Grade 4 students at C.P. Blakely School had a busy day on April 5 learning about Indigenous peoples

The 12th annual Indigenous Peoples Day at C.P. Blakely involved dancing, food, drum circles and hands-on activities.

The day-long event had the Grade 4 students at the school learning about Indigenous Peoples and their cultures through activities and special guests.

In the afternoon the staff and students were treated to performances by Indigenous dancers. An explanation of each dance was given so the students could understand their importance and meaning.

A few times in the afternoon the students were also invited to dance together and tryout some of the movements they were shown.

