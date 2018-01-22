Watch: Sylvan Lakers enjoy winter activities

The Family Skating and Sledding Party was held on Jan. 21 at Leader Field

Many Sylvan Lakers came out for an afternoon of fun put together by the Town.

Sledding and skating at Leader Field was coupled with free cups of hot chocolate and roasting marshmallows for s’mores.

One of the more exciting parts of the afternoon for children of all ages was a royal visit all the way from Arendelle. Many lined up to have they picture taken with Anna, Elsa and the snowman Olaf from the Disney hit Frozen.

Though some were a little nervous to come close to the giant, living snowman many kids were in awe of the royal visit.

The event lasted three hours on Jan. 21, and the weather was perfect for getting out and about on a lovely winter day.


