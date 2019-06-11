WATCH: Sylvan Lakers get their hands dirty at Spaghetti Eating Contest

Kasey Gardner (left) and Reece Rowsell-Dixon show off different strategies as they try to be the first to finish their plate in the Kids Under 12 category at the Spaghetti Eating Contest on June 9. The annual event, hosted by the Flipside Youth Centre, Community Partners Association and Sylvan Lake Boston Pizza, served as a fundraiser for local youth programs. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Emerson Kowalchuk eats a plate of spaghetti as quickly as he can at the Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza on June 9. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Kolt Bell shovels spaghetti into his mouth during the Men’s category of the Spaghetti Eating Contest on June 9. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News Cinzia Cappella, the winner of the Ladies categories, celebrates her victory after finishing an entire plate of spaghetti before her competitors. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Contestants of all ages gathered to see who could eat a plate of spaghetti the fastest on June 9.

The Flipside Youth Centre, Community Partners and Sylvan Lake Boston Pizza hosted a Speghetti Eating Contest to see who was the fastest eater.

Participants competed in one of four categories: Kids Under 12, Teens 13-16, Mens and Ladies.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards local youth programs.

