WATCH: Sylvan Lakers get their hands dirty at Spaghetti Eating Contest

Contestants of all ages gathered to see who could eat a plate of spaghetti the fastest on June 9.
The Flipside Youth Centre, Community Partners and Sylvan Lake Boston Pizza hosted a Speghetti Eating Contest to see who was the fastest eater.
Participants competed in one of four categories: Kids Under 12, Teens 13-16, Mens and Ladies.
All of the proceeds from the event will go towards local youth programs.
