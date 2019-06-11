WATCH: Sylvan Lakers get their hands dirty at Spaghetti Eating Contest

Kasey Gardner (left) and Reece Rowsell-Dixon show off different strategies as they try to be the first to finish their plate in the Kids Under 12 category at the Spaghetti Eating Contest on June 9. The annual event, hosted by the Flipside Youth Centre, Community Partners Association and Sylvan Lake Boston Pizza, served as a fundraiser for local youth programs. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Emerson Kowalchuk eats a plate of spaghetti as quickly as he can at the Spaghetti Eating Contest at Boston Pizza on June 9. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Kolt Bell shovels spaghetti into his mouth during the Men’s category of the Spaghetti Eating Contest on June 9. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News
Cinzia Cappella, the winner of the Ladies categories, celebrates her victory after finishing an entire plate of spaghetti before her competitors. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Contestants of all ages gathered to see who could eat a plate of spaghetti the fastest on June 9.

The Flipside Youth Centre, Community Partners and Sylvan Lake Boston Pizza hosted a Speghetti Eating Contest to see who was the fastest eater.

Participants competed in one of four categories: Kids Under 12, Teens 13-16, Mens and Ladies.

All of the proceeds from the event will go towards local youth programs.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Skate Park working to build community

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake will consider additional residential plows at budget time

It costs roughly $74,000 to plow D Routes one time

WATCH: Sylvan Lakers get their hands dirty at Spaghetti Eating Contest

The event served as a fundraiser for youth programs in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake expanding charcoal ban in town parks

An amendment to the fire bylaw will see other items banned, as they could cause a similar problem

PHOTOS: Eckville Indoor Rodeo returns for 55th year

The weekend long event featured a parade, community meals and plenty of rodeo action

Sylvan Lake’s Dr. Fred Janke to stand trail for child exploitation

Janke was arrested on June 28, 2018 for attempting to arrange sex with a 5-year-old

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Edmonton murder trial hears toddler went from chunky, happy to skin and bones

19-month old Anthony Joseph Raine was left to die outside a church, the court heard

US Catholic bishops convene to confront sex-abuse crisis

Leaders say they ‘face the task of rooting the evil of sexual abuse from the church’

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Is Trans Mountain a pipeline to prosperity for Indigenous communities?

B.C., Alberta revenue sharing embraced by small, rural, poor first nations

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Couples struggling to conceive are better off not smoking pot: Canadian doctor

Large studies on whether cannabis use is linked to reduced fertility are needed

Most Read