Sylvan Lake’s annual Polar Bear Dip was on Feb. 23 despite freezing temperatures.

The event saw 36 dippers take the plunge into the lake for a local charity of their choice.

The event was postponed from its original date, Feb. 16, due to extreme weather and ran as part of Winterfest 2.0 down on the lakeshore Feb. 23.

