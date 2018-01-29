Weekend full of wintry fun around the corner

Winterfest will be held over the Family Day weekend in February

Bill McGill and Principal of Beacon Hill Elementary, Trevor Sanche, were among the jumpers at he 2016 Winterfest Polar Bear Dip. File Photo

The Family Day weekend is only a couple short weeks away, and once again the Town of Sylvan Lake is planning a weekend chocked full of things to do.

The annual Winterfest will be held in Sylvan Lake from Feb. 16-18, with just about anything you would want to do during a wintertime festival available.

The event is held every year over the long weekend in February as a way to get the community out and about during the cold winter months.

It is an event that many groups join in on, holding their owns events and parties in conjunction with the Town hosted events. Groups such as the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library, the Royal Canadian Legion and the Sylvan Lake Lion’s Club are getting into the action.

The fun starts on Feb. 16 with the annual Community Dance, held at the Family and Community Centre.

The Community Dance will have music by local DJ, DJ Sabatoge, as well as the TR3 Band to entertain party goers. The dance is presented by Jazz at the Lake, and will kickoff the festival’s 2018 lineup, as well at The Paint Shop.

This will be the “first time we’ve had a dance dedicated to young families with children while offering an adult dance on the same evening,” Cheryl Fisher said on the Jazz at the Lake Facebook page.

Tickets for the entire night at $25, or can be purchased based on which performer they would like to see. Tickets to just DJ Sabatoge is $5 and tickets to TR3 Band are $20.

Fun at the lake will be held in and around the pier on Feb. 17, with activities starting at 12 noon. Some events held include mini golf, pony and sleigh rides and even a petting zoo.

Of course the weekend wouldn’t be complete without the annual Polar Bear Dip. This event is expected to begin at 1 p.m. on Feb. 17 off the west side of the pier. Pre-registration is required for the event, with the proceeds going towards a Sylvan Lake charity. A minimum donation of $100 is required for all participants.

The day ends with Sylvan Lake’s signature fireworks display over the pier beginning at 7 p.m.

The weekend is rounded out with fun at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 19. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the centre will be hosting a variety of activities, with a $2 admission rate.

In years past, depending on the weather, thousands of guests have attended the annual winter festival.

For a complete listing of events and time occurring over the weekend, check out the Town’s website.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter