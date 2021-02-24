Katie of the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin won the Pink Shirt Day design contest this year for the club. The theme was kindness. Facebook/ Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin.

Wetaskiwin Boys and Girls club Pink Shirt day design focusses on kindness

Katie with the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin created this year’s Pink Shirt Day design.

Originating in Canada, Pink Shirt Day has become an annual champion of awareness to be kind to one another and support anti-bullying initiatives.

Pink Shirt Day first began in 2007 when a student in Nova Scotia was bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. Since then it has been recognized around the world annually as a day to stand against bullying with supporters wearing pink shirts.

The Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin supports Pink Shirt Day every year and refresh their pink shirt day design every couple of years.

“Our goal is to have a different theme every year,” says Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin, Dana Badke. This year the theme was kindness.

“We work with children to be as kind as they can and treat others with respect,” says Badke.

To help bring more awareness to kindness and anti-bullying to the children of the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin, the club had a t-shirt designing contest. The winners design would be printed on this year’s pink shirts.

“We selected the one that best represented the theme,” Badke says.

The artist behind the new Pink Shirt Day design and winner of the contest is Katie.

Katie explains how she chose her design, “I decided to make the drawing like that because all around the world I want there to be kindness and no more bullying.”

Katie also said, “Also since boys can have long hair and girls can have short hair I decided for there to be no hair to equal everyone. And the hearts are for no bullying, only kindness.”

This February Alberta Minister Rick Wilson visited the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin to bring awareness to Pink Shirt Day and got a picture with Katie wearing her design.


