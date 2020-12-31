Harold Sharkey, Leanne Meyers and Brad King as they shopped to gather ingredients and supplies for the Christmas dinner they prepared for the Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Harold Sharkey, Leanne Meyers and Brad King as they shopped to gather ingredients and supplies for the Christmas dinner they prepared for the Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Wetaskiwin locals make Christmas dinner for 24/7 Integrated Response Hub

Full turkey dinner and sides donated to Wetaskiwin’s Integrated Response Hub this Christmas.

A group of Wetaskiwin locals took time this Christmas to ensure that those in need in the community would receive a warm Christmas dinner.

Harold Sharkey says, “I had gotten a couple extra turkeys this year.” This sparked an idea for Sharkey that instead of just donating the extra turkeys he would collect donations to gather enough supplies to make an entire Christmas feast for the city’s less fortunate this holiday.

Sharkey worked together with Leanne Meyers and Brad King to gather supplies, including going on grocery runs, with donated funds and on their own dime.

Sharkey, Meyers and King worked together with Wetaskiwin restaurant Asian Curry House to cook and prepare the dinner on Christmas Day to bring to the Hub. Asian Curry House cooked three of the turkeys, as well as some sides and provided the serving trays for the food.

Sharkey says in total they prepared six turkeys at approximately 25 lbs each, 50 lbs of mashed potatoes, 30 lbs of turnips and carrots, 20 lbs of parsnips, and a large collection of onions, beets, cookies, pops and cheeses.

“We had it all roughly prepped by 3 p.m. Christmas Day,” says Sharkey. With all the food portioned out into the Asian Curry House’s trays they delivered the fresh meal to the Hub.

They also brought over centerpieces made by Mickey’s flowers that were sold at a discounted cost to Sharkey and his team so that a splash of Christmas flowers could accompany the donated dinner.

Sharkey says that due to COVID-19 concerns they unfortunately were unable to serve the dinner to those in the Hub, however they were able to wish them a merry Christmas.

About 35 people in the Hub were waiting on dinner that night.

“Later that evening I saw a group of six or seven ladies walking around with paper plates,” Sharkey says. He recalls them telling him how much they enjoyed the meal.

Sharkey also says that the Hub staff were incredibly appreciative of the holiday gesture.

To Sharkey making and donating this dinner meant more than just giving back to his community during the holidays.

“About six or seven years ago I found myself a single dad of four,” Sharkey says. This life change resulted in Sharkey and his family needing to rely on a homeless shelter at one point. He says that it was striking for him to look back at his situation and to now be in the position to give to a shelter was an amazing feeling.

“For me starting back at a homeless shelter, coming back and being able to give back was pretty awesome,” he says. “I’m absolutely ecstatic about it.”

Sharkey says that he is already planning for next year and says next year they will give themselves more than seven days to prep the entire dinner. “We are probably going to make it an annual thing.”


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Sharkey in front of the Asian Curry House who also helped with the Christmas Dinner preparation. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Sharkey in front of the Asian Curry House who also helped with the Christmas Dinner preparation. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Asian Curry House preparing Christmas dinner for the Integrated Response Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Asian Curry House preparing Christmas dinner for the Integrated Response Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Christmas dinner was served to the Hub in trays provided by the Asian Curry House. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Christmas dinner was served to the Hub in trays provided by the Asian Curry House. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

One of the turkeys that was cooked and donated. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

One of the turkeys that was cooked and donated. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.

Previous story
A Year In Review: June

Just Posted

A Notre Dame High School graduate laughs through a photoshoot with a family member at Bukz on June 4. The event had Sylvan Lake graduates from H.J. Cody, Notre Dame, St. Joe’s, Hunting Hills and Lindsay Thurber. Photo by Deb McNeil Photography
A Year In Review: June

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

A beautiful sunset silhouettes a lone paddle boarder after the ice on the lake melted away. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: May

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Easter Bunny was out in Sylvan Lake on April 10 to dance and wave to kids from the street. The fundraiser, put on by Copper Cloud Events, brought the Easter Bunny to visit children around Central Alberta to raise money for food banks over the holiday weekend. The dancing bunny raised almost $1,200 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: April

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

The Library threw a royal tea party in March where young royals were treated with crafts of all sorts, including being fitted with a personalized crown. Along with crafts and games, it wouldn’t be a tea party without tea and treats, which was served with the help of a giant Tea-Rex. (File Photo)
A Year In Review: March

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Superhero Paige Schick plays a round of giant bowling at the library during the Superheroes vs. Villains event in January. Many different heroes and villains came out to the library for an afternoon of games, crafts and treats. (File Photo)
A Year in Review: January

Here are a few highlights from over the past year.

Respiratory therapist Sarah MacKenzie was among the first wave of health-care professionals in Central Zone to receive the COVID vaccine last week. She has been sharing her experiences with many who are curious about the vaccine. Photo from Alberta Health Services
Respiratory therapist shares her COVID vaccine experiences

Sarah MacKenzie among just over 300 central Alberta health workers to get vaccine so far

Harold Sharkey, Leanne Meyers and Brad King as they shopped to gather ingredients and supplies for the Christmas dinner they prepared for the Hub. Submitted/ Harold Sharkey.
Wetaskiwin locals make Christmas dinner for 24/7 Integrated Response Hub

Full turkey dinner and sides donated to Wetaskiwin’s Integrated Response Hub this Christmas.

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

Judy Birdsell, who now calls Calgary home, has been selected to the Order of Canada for her, ‘Extensive contributions to improving health care and the quality of life for patients in Alberta and across Canada. photo submitted
Former Stettler resident Judy Birdsell selected for the Order of Canada

Birdsell has been honoured for her extensive contributions to improving health care and the quality of life for patients

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. A new poll suggests most Canadians are feeling more grateful for what they have in 2020 as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Poll suggests pandemic made some Canadians more grateful for what they have

Younger respondents in the survey more often cited spending more time with immediate family

Nancy Hartling, centre, stands with Senator Peter Harder and Senator Elaine McCoy before being sworn in during a ceremony in the Senate in Ottawa on November 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Former Alberta cabinet minister turned Independent senator Elaine McCoy dies

Born in Brandon, Man., McCoy began her career in politics in Alberta in the 1980s

Canada’s Alex Newhook (15) is stopped by Switzerland goalie Noah Patenaude (1) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada hammers Switzerland 10-0 to stay unbeaten at world junior hockey tourney

Canadians tangle with Finland Thursday in Edmonton

Most Read