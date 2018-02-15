What does your waterfront look like?

Do you have an idea for what you’d like to see along the Sylvan Lake waterfront? This weekend is your chance to share your vision. The Town wants your feedback this Saturday, Feb. 17.

“REIMAGINE Sylvan. Your waterfront.” is a campaign being launched this weekend to encourage public consultation with the Town of Sylvan Lake Planning and Development staff and McElhanney Consulting Services Ltd. Feedback gathered from the weekend and other public events coming up will be used to update the Sustainable Waterfront Area Development Plan (SWARP).

The Town sees the success of SWARP as relying on residents sharing their perspective on how they see the waterfront area being developed. This weekend is the first of several opportunities for the public to get involved in the process of developing the waterfront.

Look for a lime green flag by a Town of Sylvan Lake tent west of the pier that will be part of Winterfest this weekend. From 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. you can participate in the activities and surveys available and find out more about upcoming workshops and presentations.

