Winter adventures with cadets

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets hosted an outdoor training adventure at Pioneer Ranch last weekend

On the weekend of Feb. 9-11 the 198 Yukon Sea Cadets hosted an outdoor training adventure at Pioneer Ranch, near Rocky Mountain House with core #126 from Red Deer and core #80 Furious from Drumheller.

The weekend included winter survival training followed by an afternoon of The Amazing Race to put their skills to the test, then celebration with food at a formal dinner in the evening. A dance and games followed.

To top off the weekend, on Sunday the groups played a game of Capture the Flag in the surrounding woods.

All the groups had nothing but positive comments and loved that they got a chance to be in the cabins.

For more information on the sea Cadet program visit their Facebook page at: RCSCC 198 Yukon.