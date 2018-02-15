Winter adventures with cadets

The 198 Yukon Sea Cadets hosted an outdoor training adventure at Pioneer Ranch last weekend

Cadets earning winter survival skills at Pioneer Ranch near Rocky Mountain House. Photo submitted

On the weekend of Feb. 9-11 the 198 Yukon Sea Cadets hosted an outdoor training adventure at Pioneer Ranch, near Rocky Mountain House with core #126 from Red Deer and core #80 Furious from Drumheller.

The weekend included winter survival training followed by an afternoon of The Amazing Race to put their skills to the test, then celebration with food at a formal dinner in the evening. A dance and games followed.

To top off the weekend, on Sunday the groups played a game of Capture the Flag in the surrounding woods.

All the groups had nothing but positive comments and loved that they got a chance to be in the cabins.

For more information on the sea Cadet program visit their Facebook page at: RCSCC 198 Yukon.

