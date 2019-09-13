Women’s Wellness Retreat and Wellness Expo returning to Sylvan Lake

The 16th annual event and its accompany expo will be held at the NexSource Centre next weekend

The 2019 Women’s Wellness Retreat will be preceded by a Wellness Expo which is open to the public and have vendors from the health and wellness sector, as well as the retreat’s guest speakers. File Photo

The 16th annual Women’s Wellness Retreat is gearing to bring the women of Central Alberta new information from the health and wellness field.

The day-long event features two key note speakers and 12 other speakers to give women new learning experiences.

Brenda Eaton, a committee member with the retreat, says the retreat brings in experts from the area and givers women new ways to learn and explore their own health and wellness.

“For me, it gave me a day I could go and learn while meeting new people, and it gives me useful information I can use going forward in my life,” Eaton said.

The non-profit organization’s goal is bring “wellness to as many people as possible, no matter their financial status.”

One of the key note speakers is Mary Dawn Eggleton who is speaking about putting oneself first.

“I heard her speak and really felt more needed to hear her message. I think it is really impactful because women in general do not put themselves first,” Eaton said.

Participants in the retreat are required to pre-register for the event before Sept. 17, as there will be not tickets sold at the door.

Those unable to attend, or who missed the deadline, can attend the second annual Wellness Expo. The expo will be held in conjunction with the retreat on Sept. 20 from 7-9 p.m. at the curling rink in the NexSource Centre.

This is the second year for the expo and Eaton says it has been expanded from last year.

“It is open to the public and free to attend,” she said. “We wanted to make it worthwhile to our vendors while also giving everyone a chance to see what is new in the world of health and fitness.”

The expo also helps keep costs low for the retreat, which sells tickets for $45, and includes lunch. It also helps to bring in expert speakers on various topics.

More information about the retreat and Wellness Expo can be found on the Sylvan Lake Women’s Wellness Retreat Facebook page.