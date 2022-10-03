YEAH aims to build a facility in Sylvan Lake to help area youth. (File photo)

YEAH hosting bottle drive to help youth

Sylvan Lake’s Youth Empowerment Awareness Hub (YEAH) will be hosting a bottle drive next week and the money raised will go towards helping YEAH become a reality.

“YEAH is excited to be moving forward with our mission in Sylvan Lake,” reads the group’s Facebook page. “To assist us in meeting our mission of spreading awareness about youth mental health and homelessness and supporting youth in improving their lives, we are holding a bottle drive on Oct. 15.”

There will be a truck and trailer parked in the Alliance Church parking lot for anyone wishing to donate bottles and each donation will be enetered into a draw for a gift card from Carbon + Oak or a gift from Beauty by Paige. FOr those who have bottles to donate, but can’t make it down to the church, YEAH can arrange to pick them up. Call Briana at 403-598-3329 or e-mail briana@yeahsociety.ca.

The bottle drive will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

YEAH aims to create a facility in Sylvan Lake for youth in need, or youth just looking for a place to hang out. To get this dream up and running, the first three years will cost approximately $735,435. YEAH first approached Sylvan Lake town council with this idea at the end of June and the group received a lot of support.

