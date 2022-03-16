Stettler winners for the U12 Division. From left Alivia Grue (lead), Torren Chambers (second), coach Mike Landry, Ella Landry (third), and Sophia Bohning (skip). Submitted photo

Stettler winners for the U12 Division. From left Alivia Grue (lead), Torren Chambers (second), coach Mike Landry, Ella Landry (third), and Sophia Bohning (skip). Submitted photo

Young curlers come from around Alberta to participate in cashspiel

Young curling enthusiasts from Sylvan Lake and area took part in the two-day annual Junior Bonspiel conducted by the Sylvan Lake Curling Club on March 5 and March 6.

While the total number of teams were down to about half this year, club coordinator Crystal Koller said “the event was a huge success and all the curlers had fun.”

The event was attended by 40 youths making 10 teams that played four games over the two-day bonspiel. Teams received a cash prize for every game won.

Participants were between ages eight and 16 and received a door prize of some sort from a group of seven sponsors.

Teams travelled from Drayton Valley, Lacombe, Leduc, Stettler and Rimbey.

With limited teams and resources, Koller thanked the parents for donating their time and effort for a successful bonspiel. She looks forward to next year’s bonspiel event, typically hosted in the first week of March.

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club will be hosting an open bonspiel from March 17 to March 20 with 24 entries.

“Everyone is invited to come out and watch some curling this weekend,” said Koller.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake woman sports a mullet, for a cause

Just Posted

Lacombe winners for the U16 division. From left Hailey Jackson (lead), Sienna Bennett (second), Cassie Walgenbach (third), Sierra Wyatt (skip) and coach Tim Wyatt. Submitted photo
Young curlers come from around Alberta to participate in cashspiel

HJ Cody High School / Facebook photo
After two year wait, Clippers finally get inaugural basketball season

Lions Club members elect new faces to district’s two top spots

Travellers pushing luggage on carts walk through Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Friday, July 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
It’s official: Vaccinated travellers won’t need COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1