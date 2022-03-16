Young curlers come from around Alberta to participate in cashspiel

Stettler winners for the U12 Division. From left Alivia Grue (lead), Torren Chambers (second), coach Mike Landry, Ella Landry (third), and Sophia Bohning (skip). Submitted photo

Young curling enthusiasts from Sylvan Lake and area took part in the two-day annual Junior Bonspiel conducted by the Sylvan Lake Curling Club on March 5 and March 6.

While the total number of teams were down to about half this year, club coordinator Crystal Koller said “the event was a huge success and all the curlers had fun.”

The event was attended by 40 youths making 10 teams that played four games over the two-day bonspiel. Teams received a cash prize for every game won.

Participants were between ages eight and 16 and received a door prize of some sort from a group of seven sponsors.

Teams travelled from Drayton Valley, Lacombe, Leduc, Stettler and Rimbey.

With limited teams and resources, Koller thanked the parents for donating their time and effort for a successful bonspiel. She looks forward to next year’s bonspiel event, typically hosted in the first week of March.

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club will be hosting an open bonspiel from March 17 to March 20 with 24 entries.

“Everyone is invited to come out and watch some curling this weekend,” said Koller.