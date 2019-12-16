The Monday-Wednesday-Friday Outdoor Adventure class help to unload the toys they purchased onto the sorting table at hte Christmas Bureau. Pictured is: Jace Jervis, Emma Patenaude, Wyatt Day, Hunter Matthes, Bauzley Sjouwerman. The teachers names are Ms. Wendy and Ms. Jenny. Photo Submitted

Young students donate roughly $800 worth of toys to Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The Outdoor Adventure class at kcs collected over $800 from an October bottle drive

The Outdoor Adventure class at kcs recently donated nearly $800 worth of toys to the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau.

The students in the class held a bottle drive fundraiser in the month of October, with the plan to use the money to purchase gifts for the Christmas Bureau.

At the end of October, the final total came in, and the two outdoor adventure classes raised a little more than $800.

Kasha Levie, the Outdoor Adventure teacher at kcs, said the fundraiser was a success thanks to the “amazing families” at the school.

“Our parents were just so helpful and excited about the whole idea,” said Levie. “We had parents who were getting their businesses to donate as well.”

The fundraiser had many parts, each which taught the students about new ideas in different ways.

The bottle drive itself involved the students going on a field trip to learn about the bottle depot and recycling.

Levie said everyone was really interested about the process.

“They were all really excited about the bottle depot field trip. They got to help sort the bottle,” she said.

Following the field trips to the bottle depot, and learning the total raised was a little more than $800, the classes took a trip to Walmart where each child picked out toys they thought other kids would enjoy.

Wendy Sypkes, one of the teacher’s aides in the class, said taking the kids to Walmart to shop for themselves was really exciting.

“The kids were all really excited to shop and they all knew these were gifts for other kids,” Sypkes said.

“There were times when some would pick out something and say they wanted it we would just redirect them, asking if they thought another little boy or girl would like that as a gift.”

The original plan had been to give each child about $30 to shop with, however the teachers soon learned that could make shopping difficult.

The students ended up picking out between 50 and 60 toys to donate to the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau.

“I didn’t realize how expensive toys are!” Levie said. “With $30 you can get one maybe two toys, and those aren’t even the big, fun ones.”

Following the trip to the store, the two classes also went the Christmas Bureau to donate the toys themselves.

There they were put to work, helping to put the toys on the tables and sorting them.

“I think this helped to show the kids they were helping as part of a community, and it wasn’t just something they were doing,” said Sypkes.

The bit of money left over from the shopping trip was also donated to the Christmas Bureau, to help purchase other items that may be needed.

The success of the fundraiser this year surprised the teachers, and they say they are so grateful to the students and their families for helping.

Levie says she is already planning to do the fundraiser again next year with the class.

“It was so much fun, I think we all had a great time and learned something,” Levie said.

 

Previous story
Sylvan Lake FCSS recipient of Award of Excellence

Just Posted

Lacombe County reminds anglers of “Take it Off” program on Buffalo Lake, Gull Lake, and Sylvan Lake

Registering is entirely voluntary, and it ensures that each hut is accounted for

Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP assist after police vehicle stolen

Red Deer-Lacombe MP responds to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation

Blaine Calkins thanked Scheer for his leadership

Sylvan Lake RCMP assist Red Deer, Blackfalds in major drug bust

RCMP arrest six and seize drugs, cash, firearms and vehicles in drug trafficking investigation

Red Deer-Lacombe MP, other Conservative MPs meet with AB justice minister

Calkins said the justice system is a revolving door for criminals targeting rural areas

VIDEO: Success of wildlife corridors in Banff National Park has advocates wanting more

Demand for more highway protection escalated after seven elk were killed by a semi-trailer near Canmore

Two Wetaskiwin men arrested, charged after break-in, flight from police

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Tony’s Towing

Kenney heads to London to promote Alberta’s energy to international markets

Premier has said he doesn’t think Alberta is getting credit for reducing its environmental footprint

Alberta’s challenge of federal carbon tax to be heard

Province argues it already has the power to deal with emissions and should be left to do so

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

1 dead, 2 in Lacombe Police custody after report of gunshot wound

Incident was deemed suspicious, subsequently the LPS entered into an investigation

Rebels win two straight heading into Christmas break

Two third period goals give Red Deer 3-1 win over Swift Current

Most Read