Zombies faced off against zombie hunters on the lakeshore in a paint ball battle royale on Sat., Oct. 6. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Zombie vs Zombie Hunter: War on the Lakeshore

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted their seventh annual Zombie Walk on Sat., Oct. 6

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hosted its seventh annual zombie walk on Sat., Oct. 6.

The theme of this year’s disorderly walk to the shoreline was Zombie Circus.

“The inspirations for this year’s theme came form The Greatest Showman, which is a movie that a ton of the staff saw and loved,” said Corrie Brown, programmer at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

The zombie walk was originally supposed to happen in Sept., but poor weather caused the event to be pushed until Oct. 6.

Saturday was a beautiful autumn day and was perfect for a paint ball fight on the lakeshore.

Participants were able to choose if they wanted to be a zombie, a zombie hunter or a medic, who were able to heal both the hunters and the zombies with blue paint balls.

“… It’s one of our few all ages events that we really do get all ages participate in,” explained Brown. “We usually do a Nerf gun battle, we haven’t in the past couple of years, but we’ll go back to that next year.”

After the war on the lakeshore the zombies, zombie hunters and medics all headed back to the library for a costume contest, prizes and snacks.

“It’s a ton of fun and it’s kind of a goofy just run around like a crazy person pretending to eat brains kind of thing to do,” added Brown. “It’s kind of a good excuse to be a kid and go crazy.”

 

The zombies made the disorderly stroll from the library down the the lakeshore at 2 p.m. lead by Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s programmer Corrie Brown. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News.

Six-year-old twin brothers, Lauklan (left) and Carter (right) Gibson, were prepared to go to war as super zombies at Saturday’s event. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Nikita was one of several zombies who showed up to represent team undead in battle. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Austyn, like his sister Nikita, chose to fight as a zombie. He proved team zombie advantage after the war as he found spare paint balls hidden in his clown suspenders for an unexpected attack. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

