DANSEREAU: There is something about fall

There is something magical about fall. To me, out of all of the seasons it feels like the epitome of calm to me- despite the fall season being particularly busy. However, unlike spring, where I feel antsy and the itch to go out and breath in the fresh new air and take in the receding winter, fall sets calmness over me.

Perhaps its because fall has always been synonymous with back to school, and there was nothing I loved more than back to school shopping- especially picking just the right notebooks or highlighters; and of course the perfectly put together first day outfit. Even in University back to school was a special kind of feeling. It was when I would see classmates in my program again after a long break and sitting in the quad outside the clock tower on the grass, soaking in the afternoon sun with a warm coffee that I paid too much for. These are the memories that I had no idea that I would cherish in the years to come.

When the trees start to turn into a sunset array of colours its breathtaking. I relish in coming home from work, making a cup of tea and sitting bundled in a warm sweater or blanket on the deck with a good book. It’s like the world has slowed in its rotation, and is telling me to breath in and enjoy the last licks of sunshine before the snow arrives.

I love scarves, and apple cider and corn mazes. I love when fall holds on as long as it can so that I don’t have to trapeze through snow for Halloween activities. There is something unique about fall that wipes many anxieties away. When I take the time to just sit with the leaves, and the turning of time, it feels like a reminder to take a breath, and take every day as it comes—and if I need space I can always return to sit and reflect in the autumn air.



