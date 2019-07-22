B.C. journalist named PPC candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe

Laura-Lynn Thompson is running against Blaine Calkins in the federal election this October

Laura-Lynn Thompson, a journalist from British Columbia, is running against incumbent Blaine Calkins for the Red Deer-Lacombe MP position.

Thompson has chosen to partner with the political party the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) after trying to run with the Conservative Party in two different ridings.

She says she was rejected from running with the Conservative Party because she is too outspoken.

“Max [Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada] took a chance on me, and I completely stand with him,” Thompson said.

Thompson says she feels strongly about what she calls the “end of free speech.”

This comes from her strong view points on what is being taught to children and when.

While working in British Columbia Thompson had a television show about topics of local interest. One topic she tried to record was a discussion about the education curriculum and parental rights.

“I found out they were teaching Kindergarten students that they didn’t have to be a boy if they didn’t want to. I wanted to have a discussion about whether or not that is right,” she said.

She says her goal, both during the election and if elected to Parliament, is to create open discussion about free speech and parental rights.

Thompson said she chose to run in the Red Deer – Lacombe riding, despite being a fly-in candidate from British Columbia, because she felt a connection to the residents.

She calls the people of Central Alberta “real salt of the earth people” with “true conservative values.”

“When I first came here to visit, and when I was told about the riding, I just felt like these were my people,” said Thompson.

Currently there are three candidates who have announced their name for the federal election in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding: Blaine Calkins, Conservative Party; Desmond Bull, Green Party and Thompson with the PPC.

The federal election is still three months away, with Election Day scheduled for Oct. 21.