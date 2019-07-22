PPC candidate Laura-Lynn Thompson speaks to a room full of PPC supporters in Red Deer recently. Thompson is running for election in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

B.C. journalist named PPC candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe

Laura-Lynn Thompson is running against Blaine Calkins in the federal election this October

Laura-Lynn Thompson, a journalist from British Columbia, is running against incumbent Blaine Calkins for the Red Deer-Lacombe MP position.

Thompson has chosen to partner with the political party the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) after trying to run with the Conservative Party in two different ridings.

She says she was rejected from running with the Conservative Party because she is too outspoken.

“Max [Bernier, leader of the People’s Party of Canada] took a chance on me, and I completely stand with him,” Thompson said.

Thompson says she feels strongly about what she calls the “end of free speech.”

This comes from her strong view points on what is being taught to children and when.

While working in British Columbia Thompson had a television show about topics of local interest. One topic she tried to record was a discussion about the education curriculum and parental rights.

“I found out they were teaching Kindergarten students that they didn’t have to be a boy if they didn’t want to. I wanted to have a discussion about whether or not that is right,” she said.

She says her goal, both during the election and if elected to Parliament, is to create open discussion about free speech and parental rights.

Thompson said she chose to run in the Red Deer – Lacombe riding, despite being a fly-in candidate from British Columbia, because she felt a connection to the residents.

She calls the people of Central Alberta “real salt of the earth people” with “true conservative values.”

“When I first came here to visit, and when I was told about the riding, I just felt like these were my people,” said Thompson.

Currently there are three candidates who have announced their name for the federal election in the Red Deer-Lacombe riding: Blaine Calkins, Conservative Party; Desmond Bull, Green Party and Thompson with the PPC.

The federal election is still three months away, with Election Day scheduled for Oct. 21.

Just Posted

B.C. journalist named PPC candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe

Laura-Lynn Thompson is running against Blaine Calkins in the federal election this October

First Sylvan Lake pot shop to open soon

Valhalla Cannabis will open on July 27 at 10 a.m. after eight months in limbo

Washboard Union to kickoff Sylvan Lake’s bull riding weekend

The Town of Sylvan Lake recently announced the country band would play, Nov. 14. Tickets on sale now

Lacombe Corn Maze celebrates 20 years in central Alberta

Kraay Family Farms will be celebrating the occasion all season

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake business hosts free breakfast for Westerner Days

CWC Energy Services hosted a free pancake breakfast Thursday morning

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Sexual assaults, extortion on the rise even as crime rates stay low: Stats Canada

Rates of police-reported sexual assault rose for the fourth year in a row

A year later, ceremony commemorates victims of the Danforth shooting

It’s the one-year anniversary of when a man opened fire along the bustling street before shooting and killing himself

Ottawa fights planned class action against RCMP for bullying, intimidation

The current case is more general, applying to employees, including men, who worked for the RCMP

Alberta judge denies B.C.’s bid to block ‘Turn Off the Taps’ bill

He said the proper venue for the disagreement is Federal Court

Buccaneers pillage Irish 36-0

Central Alberta bounces back after off week against Wolfpack

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

Most Read