9 to 5 The Musical is a hit on the Wetaskiwin Manluk stage

The cast of 9 to 5 performs at the Manluk Theatre in Wetaskiwin, Alta. Saturday May 14, 2022. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

The cast of 9 to 5 The Musical took their final bow on stage at the Manluk Theatre in Wetaskiwin, Alta., on Sunday May 15, 2022.

The production, based on the 1980 comedy film featuring Dolly Parton and put on by the Water Works Players ran the weekends of May 6 and May 13, 2022. The cast and crew performed following a tumultuous three-year journey to see the play actualized on stage.

When the show was initially put into action Director Tina Myles and the rest of the cast and crew never could have predicted that their performance for the community would be delayed by multiple years by a world-wide pandemic.

Myles says that getting to this point and putting on a fantastic show wouldn’t be possible without the full investment of the cast and crew with the show and one another.

“I’m so proud of all the people in the show,” said Myles. “My leads are so incredibly gifted. Everything went fabulous.”

Myles states that although it was exciting to finally be able to put 9 to 5 on for the community, it is now bittersweet to know that the cast and crew will no longer see each other regularly like they have for the past few years. However, the response from the community about the play makes it all worth it.

“I’m excited we were able to bring our vision to life.”



