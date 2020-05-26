‘Amazing Race Canada’ wins big on second night of Canadian Screen Awards

TORONTO — “The Amazing Race Canada” was the big winner on the second night of the online version of the Canadian Screen Awards.

The perennial hit travel contest, which airs on CTV, captured six trophies, including best reality/competition program or series, on Tuesday.

The awards were for season 7, which was won by Indigenous, two-spirit couple Anthony Johnson and James Makokis.

Another enduring hit series, the animated children’s program “PAW Patrol” on TVOKids, was next with four awards.

Its honours included best pre-school program or series, and best direction in animation.

Best animated program or series went to “Corner Gas Animated,” which airs on The Comedy Network and won a total of three awards.

The annual in-person Canadian Screen Awards galas celebrating homegrown film, TV and digital media were cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television is instead revealing this year’s winners in a series of pre-recorded online presentations this week.

The videos are being live-streamed on the academy’s website as well as its Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube channels.

“Never Have I Ever” star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and comedy actress Emma Hunter narrated Tuesday night’s awards, which covered the categories of children’s and youth programming, and lifestyle and reality.

Several programs netted two trophies apiece, including the 2018 Scotiabank Giller Prize gala on CBC; “Dino Dana” on TVOKids; “Holly Hobbie” on Family Channel; and “Mary’s Kitchen Crush” on CTV.

Other winners included CTV’s “The Social,” which won best talk program or series, and the network’s “etalk,” which took best entertainment news program.

Citytv’s “Breakfast Television” was declared best morning show.

CBC’s flagship newscast “The National” and the documentary “The Accountant of Auschwitz” were the big winners in Monday night’s awards show, taking four trophies apiece.

Wednesday’s presentations will honour scripted programs, while Thursday’s final show will cover cinematic arts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 26, 2020.

Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press

