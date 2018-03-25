Annual musical festival needs volunteers

A variety of musical styles and instruments were showcased by performers at the nineteenth annual Sylvan Celebration of Music festival March 23. Since the festival depends on volunteers to operate, a request was made for more people to step up for next year to keep the festival running.

Performers received feedback from professional adjudicators, Jeremy Doody and Danica Hoffart, including advice for how to play through mistakes and make better transitions within the piece.

Earlier in the evening guitar, mandolin and ukulele soloists shared their musical offerings, playing both classical and contemporary styles. The “opening acts” were next with five drummers demonstrating their skill for the audience.Doody provided personalized feedback on how well each player performed and tips on how to improve.

Three rock bands were the grande finale of the show. Together for just a year, the beginner band TGIF played “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars and “Island in the Sun” by Weezer. The Metrognomes were up next as the intermediate band, with lead singer Elijah Fullerton belting out his own rendition of Tragically Hip’s “Nautical Disaster.” The Yes no Maybe so’s closed out the concert with two songs, “Paradise” by Coldplay and “Don’t Stop” by Fleetwood Mac.

This year the festival is requesting volunteers to step up for the positions of chair, treasurer, secretary, coordinator, volunteer coordinator and five society members. If these positions are not filled by April 15, the festival may have to fold.

To volunteer for the festival, send an email to: sylvanmusicfest@gmail.com



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

Josie Cooper singing “I Can’t Help Falling in Love With You” by Elvis Presley and playing the ukulele at the nineteenth annual Sylvan Celebration of Music, March 23 at the Alliance Church. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News