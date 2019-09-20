‘Antigone’ chosen as Canada’s contender for international film Oscar

Film centres on immigrant teen caught between her moral code and the justice system

Director Sophie Deraspe, right, smiles alongside actress Nahema Ricci during a news conference to announce “Antigone” as Canada’s entry for the 2020 Academy Awards for the best international film in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Quebec writer-director Sophie Deraspe says she’s proud that her film has been chosen as the “Canadian ambassador” in the leadup to the 2020 Academy Awards.

Telefilm Canada announced Friday that Canada is putting forward “Antigone” to vie for a nomination in Oscars’ best international feature film category, which used to be known as best foreign language film.

Deraspe said she sees the recognition not only as an endorsement of her craft, but also of the ideal the film espouses.

“Antigone is also a film about values. Values of sympathy, integrity, love,” the Montreal filmmaker said by phone after Friday’s announcement.

“I feel proud of… campaigning not only for film, for the art of filmmaking, but also those values.”

A modern revisioning of Sophocles’ Greek tragedy, the Montreal-set drama centres on Antigone, played by newcomer Nahema Ricci, a teenager caught in a clash between her moral code and Canada’s justice system when tragedy strikes her immigrant family.

Deraspe, who wrote and directed the film, said the story represents the power of the individual to shatter the “immovable wall” of the system.

“It’s about a young woman who has no power in terms of what is power in our world … and she stands against authority because of what she believes,” said Deraspe, whose 2015 credits include the documentary “The Amina Profile” and the feature ”Les Loups.”

“That’s what the film wants to carry — that OK, there’s this big system above us, but we are those that are powerful deep inside.”

“Antigone” won the $30,000 Canada Goose Award for best Canadian feature film at the Toronto International Film Festival last Sunday.

ALSO READ: Canadians Paul Massey and Domee Shi win Oscars for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘Bao’

“Antigone,” which hits theatres in Quebec on Nov. 6, is competing against films submitted by dozens of other countries, including two Canadian co-productions, in the race for an Oscars nod for international feature.

A short list of 10 films will be unveiled on Dec. 16, and the chosen five official nominees will be announced on Jan. 13.

The Canadian Press

