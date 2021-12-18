Artist flaunts splendours of Rocky Mountains at Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery

One gets to experience the spectacles of Alberta’s Rockies through the eyes of five provincial artists exhibiting their work at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery (MAG) from Dec. 11 to March 12, 2022. Half Moon Bay’s Larry Reese has 10 paintings on display.

“The theme of the show is about capturing the splendours of our Rocky Mountains, to bring attention to the fragile nature of this environment, addressing issues involving the controversial plans to exploit non-renewable resources in this part of Alberta,” said Reese. “One of my paintings was used for the Museum and Art Gallery poster advertising the show,” he added.

The exhibition aims to bring attention to the highly resourceful Rockies offering freshwater to the province, along with mental and physical connections to nature.

“I have always been inspired by the sheer power of the mountains, the pristine nature of the air, water, flora, and fauna therein. I feel rejuvenated whenever I spend time in the mountains especially when I’m painting. When I paint I can leave the troubles and stresses of daily living behind and enter a world of creative imagining. It’s not a fun pastime, nor is it a hobby for me. It’s a connection to a larger purpose in life,” said Reese.

The free-of-cost exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through to Saturdays.

As part of a downtown Sylvan Lake beautification project, Reese was one of several artists who stepped forward to share input. One of his paintings is on display on the back lane doors of businesses around the corner of 50A St. and Lakeshore Dr. “My painting depicts a lone grain elevator on the prairies,” said Reese.

Reese hopes to share his appreciation for nature through paintings.

“I am looking forward to hopefully engaging the viewer in an appreciation for the gifts nature provides us. We use the mountains for so many valuable reasons, let’s make sure we preserve their pristine nature for future generations,” said Reese.

Although paintings in the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery show are not for sale, Reese can be contacted for potential purchases via email at grantberggallery@gmail.com or through his website at larryreese.ca.

Submitted photo