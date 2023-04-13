Director Clement Virgo poses for a portrait in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, as he promotes the film "Brother" at the Toronto International Film Festival. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canadian Screen Awards to honour best in film with ‘Brother,’ ‘Viking’ in the lead

The Canadian Screen Awards are to celebrate the best in film tonight with Clement Virgo’s “Brother” in the lead with 14 nominations.

An evening gala in Toronto will recognize the top films of the past year, following an afternoon show that celebrates digital productions.

Coming-of-age drama “Brother” leads the film races with nominations that include best direction and best lead performance for Lamar Johnson.

Stéphane Lafleur’s sci-fi comedy “Viking” follows with 13 nominations and David Cronenberg’s body horror “Crimes of the Future” has 11.

A week of live events celebrating Canada’s media and entertainment industry wraps tomorrow evening with a gala recognizing television drama and comedies.

The leading television nominee is the CBC/BET Plus historical drama “The Porter” with 19 nominations.

The public broadcaster’s millennial comedy “Sort Of” received 15 nominations, followed by buddy-cop comedy “Pretty Hard Cases” with 11.

Highlights of the various awards shows will be broadcast Sunday in an hour-long special hosted by Samantha Bee on CBC and CBC Gem.

