Celine Dion performs “My Heart will Go On” at the Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Canadian stars to unite in ‘Stronger Together’ COVID-19 broadcast benefit

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars slated to appear

Celine Dion, Justin Bieber and Ryan Reynolds are among the stars slated to appear in a Canadian COVID-19 broadcast benefit tonight.

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” is a multi-platform event centred around a $150-million campaign to provide support to Food Banks Canada.

The lineup also includes musical acts Shania Twain, Anne Murray, Michael Buble, Alessia Cara, Bryan Adams, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan and Buffy Sainte-Marie.

Other celebrities expected to appear from their homes include Mike Myers, Margaret Atwood, Geddy Lee, Daniel and Eugene Levy, and Catherine O’Hara.

Organizers say Murray will address the recent shooting rampage in her home province of Nova Scotia during the show.

Many English and French Canadian broadcasters will air the special on dozens of TV, streaming and radio platforms.

Coronavirus

