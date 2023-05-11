a

CBC comedy show ‘Run the Burbs’ heads to U.S. on CW network

Canada’s next-door neighbours will get a chance to meet the Phams when “Run the Burbs” makes its U.S. debut on the CW network.

The American television network announced Wednesday it’s adding the comedy to its summer programming lineup, which debuted on CBC in January 2022.

“Run the Burbs” follows the Phams, a young Vietnamese-South Asian Canadian family who upend ideas about contemporary family values and life in the suburbs.

The half-hour seriesis led by a stay-at-home dad played by Andrew Phung who also serves as co-creator and executive producer with Scott Townsend.

CBC recently announced that Nelu Handa and Jennica Harper would be taking over showrunner duties for the upcomingthird season.

They will replace Anthony Q. Farrell who stepped in for the second season after Shebli Zarghami.

A premiere date and time for the “Run the Burbs” CW debut has not yet been revealed.

