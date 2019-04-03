Celine Dion embarks on world tour in September with numerous Canadian stops

Her first North American tour in more than a decade

In this Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, file photo, Celine Dion performs at the “Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Celine Dion is embarking on her first North American tour in more than a decade.

The Quebecois superstar revealed plans to play more than 50 cities across Canada and the United States starting in Quebec City on Sept. 18 and 20.

READ MORE: The Rolling Stones to play only one Canadian tour stop – and it won’t be in B.C.

Dion will then head to Montreal for two shows on Sept. 26 and 27 before hitting Ottawa on Oct. 16 and Toronto on Dec. 9.

The dates are part of a larger world tour that’ll coincide with the release of her new album “Courage” later this year.

Dion made the announcement during a Facebook webcast from the Ace Hotel’s theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

She performed some of her famous hits, including “My Heart Will Go On” and “I’m Alive,” and took questions from viewers on social media.

The singer, who is to end her Las Vegas residency in June, suggested it was time for something new.

“So many people came to see us, and now I think it’s time we go see them,” she told an audience of her fans.

Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale April 12.

She is to return to Canada in 2020 with a second leg of dates next year in Vancouver (April 17), Edmonton (April 21), Saskatoon (April 25) and Winnipeg (April 27).

Further shows outside North America weren’t part of the announcement.

Dion told the audience she decided to name her album and tour “Courage” because it recognized the challenges life can hand people. In her case, she said it was the death of her husband and longtime mentor Rene Angelil.

“I went through a lot, and life had given me the tools … to find my inner strength, to find courage to keep going,” she said.

“When I lost Renee, before he went to his other life, he wanted me back on stage. He wanted me to make sure I was still practicing my passion, and I wanted to prove to him that I’m fine, we’re fine, we’re going to be OK. I’ve got this.”

“Courage” marks her first album of new material since her French-language effort “Encore un soir” in 2016.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rapper Nipsey Hussle shot dead in L.A.

Just Posted

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Ed Wychopen running for MLA to create an ‘absolute change’

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

MLA candidate Danielle Klooster wants to forge a new path forward

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

AAP candidate Brian Vanderkley wants to give Albertans a voice

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake snowboarders close out season at back-to-back competitions

Silas Lehr and Solomon Wynnyk are long-time friends who spend most of their free time on the slopes

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting that caused serious injuries

RCMP do not believe this was a random act

Two dead after overnight Calgary shooting police say was not random

One man was pronounced dead at the site and the other person died in hospital

One year later: Survivors in Broncos crash continue to heal from injuries

13 players from the Humboldt team are learning to live again, post-crash

Supporters in Vancouver riding would back Wilson-Raybould as an Independent

It’s alleged the Prime Minister’s Office pressured Wilson-Raybould to intervene in the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau says Wilson-Raybould, Philpott no longer Liberal caucus members

‘I have just been informed by the Prime Minister of Canada that I am removed from the Liberal caucus,’ she said in a statement

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Most Read