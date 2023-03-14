Charges against topless protester during Juno Awards pending, Edmonton police say

Avril Lavigne presents as a topless protester rushes the stage during the Junos Monday, March 13, 2023. Police say charges are pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Timothy Matwey

Police in Edmonton say charges are pending after a topless protester interrupted the Juno Awards.

Pop-punk star Avril Lavigne was caught off-guard Monday night when the woman leapt on the stage.

The woman was wearing pasties with paint on her that read “land back” and “save the green belt,” which was a reference to Ontario’s decision last fall to open a protected area of land for housing.

Lavigne proceeded to swear at the protester, demanding she get off the stage.

The woman was quickly escorted off the stage.

Edmonton police say charges against a 37-year-old woman are pending, but would not comment on the nature of the charges.

