Comedian Phil Callaway to charm Sylvan Lake

Callaway’s good clean comedy is part of a fundraiser for Touch Ministries, on March 9

Phil Callaway will be bringing his family-friendly comedy to the Sylvan Community Centre as part of a fundraiser for Touch Ministries.

Callaway will entertain guest with some “good clean comedy” to help raise money for various projects Touch Ministries hopes to accomplish.

“There is several projects that we are attempting to raise money to complete,” Ken Scheffelmaier said in an email.

The projects the comedy night hopes to raise money for is another staff house, fence around the farm land, water well improvement, a hand roto tiller.

Touch Ministries, though based out of the Sylvan Lake Alliance Church, was started in rural Uganda in Ogooma.

The program began 10 years ago and has grown to include two dorms with 50 children in each one, who are under full sponsorship.

One project Touch Ministries has started in a school for the area. According to Scheffelmaier, roughly 400 children access the school.

“There is approximately 400 community children that walk or ride bicycles to the school to try to change in an area that is lacking in education for many decades.”

Along with the school, Touch Ministries has drilled two wells and built a “good sized church”.

“We have started a few projects in the last couple of years such as farming, ladies sewing, poultry, and a greenhouse,” he said.

The price of the ticket to the comedy also includes what Scheffelmaier called a “decadent dessert.”

The evening will also have a silent auction as well a few items for public auction.

Tickets for the evening are on sale now for $30 a person, and can be purchased at the Alliance Church. Tables for eight individuals can also be reserved.

Phil Callaway will take to the stage March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre.


