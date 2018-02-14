Concert raises funds for upcoming music festival

The Sylvan Lake Alliance Church was packed Sunday afternoon for a concert put on by the staff at House of Music to raise funds for the Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival in March.

Styles varied from classical to rock and folk to pop with teachers showing off their various skills as performers.

The audience was treated to the acoustic guitar skills of Cory Ennis playing “Japan” by Julian Lage, Julie Olive’s violin expertise with “Partita No. 3 in E Major” by Bach, Carmen Winter’s vocal performance of her own original piece “Long Way Home,” and Coltan Shell’s thunderous drum performance of “Arithmophobia” by Animals as Leaders.

These were just a few samples of the sixteen performances of the afternoon.

A raffle was also held with a harmonica, mini electric guitar, a vinyl record by the Beatles, a turntable and close to $300 in House of Music bucks to be used for private music lessons, upcoming summer camps and store merchandise.



