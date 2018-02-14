Coltan Shell, drum teacher at the House of Music performing “Arithmophobia” by Animals as Leaders at the 2018 Staff Concert in the Alliance Church Feb. 11. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Concert raises funds for upcoming music festival

House of Music staff performed to a packed Alliance Church Sunday afternoon

The Sylvan Lake Alliance Church was packed Sunday afternoon for a concert put on by the staff at House of Music to raise funds for the Sylvan Celebration of Music Festival in March.

Styles varied from classical to rock and folk to pop with teachers showing off their various skills as performers.

The audience was treated to the acoustic guitar skills of Cory Ennis playing “Japan” by Julian Lage, Julie Olive’s violin expertise with “Partita No. 3 in E Major” by Bach, Carmen Winter’s vocal performance of her own original piece “Long Way Home,” and Coltan Shell’s thunderous drum performance of “Arithmophobia” by Animals as Leaders.

These were just a few samples of the sixteen performances of the afternoon.

A raffle was also held with a harmonica, mini electric guitar, a vinyl record by the Beatles, a turntable and close to $300 in House of Music bucks to be used for private music lessons, upcoming summer camps and store merchandise.


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Comedian Brent Butt on his way to Red Deer

Just Posted

Student donates ponytail to make wigs

Eva Andersen’s family and classmates helped buzz her hair off

Concert raises funds for upcoming music festival

House of Music staff performed to a packed Alliance Church Sunday afternoon

Devin Dreeshen adds his name to UCP race

Devin Dreeshen is the second candidate to come forward for the UCP nomination

Alberta community in shock after child dies on ski trip

Young girl passes away after collision at Castle Mountain Ski Area

UPDATED Blowing snow, frigid wind across central Alberta

Counties of Wetaskiwin, Rimbey, Ponoka motorists should be wary of drifts, ice

Concert raises funds for upcoming music festival

House of Music staff performed to a packed Alliance Church Sunday afternoon

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

17 dead, suspect identified in Florida school shooting

Police say suspect is a former student

Trudeau vows ‘rights-based approach’ to Indigenous affairs

Prime Minister plans new legislative framework towards stronger rights and greater control

Everything you need to know about comfort animals on Canadian airlines

Air Canada only allows emotional support dogs, while WestJet accepts a much broader range

Statistics Canada sifting through sewage to gauge pot consumption

Agency says sales data tracks legal marijuana but this will track illicit sales too

Boutin threatened on social media after bronze-medal win

The short-track speedskater had to shut down all her social media accounts

Shaun White wins 3rd Olympic gold in contest for the ages

U.S. snowboarder had a flawless halfpipe run

Seattle is one step closer to pursuing NHL franchise

Seattle group formally files for NHL expansion franchise

Most Read

  • Concert raises funds for upcoming music festival

    House of Music staff performed to a packed Alliance Church Sunday afternoon