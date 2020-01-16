Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

Elisabeth Moss, foreground, in a scene from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sophie Giraud/Hulu via AP

Costume creators for “Riverdale,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and “Anne With an E” are among the designers being honoured for their work in film and TV.

The Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design has announced nominees in 15 categories for the CAFTCAD Awards, set for March 1 in Toronto.

Designers for Netflix’s “Riverdale” face off in the contemporary TV category against those from TVA.ca’s “LOL:),” Super Channel’s “Get Shorty,” CBC’s ”Baroness Von Sketch,” and CTV Comedy’s ”The Detour.” The period TV category features nominees from AMC’s ”The Terror,” CTV Sci-Fi’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and the CBC series “Anne With an E,” “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Unspeakable.”

The sci-fi TV finalists come from Netflix’s “Lemony Snicket: A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Bravo’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” TVO Kids’ “Odd Squad,” Showcase’s “Batwoman,” and the CTV Sci-Fi shows “Killjoys” and “Star Trek: Discovery.”

The contemporary film category lists designers from “It Chapter Two,” “Disappearance at Clifton Hill,” “Ready or Not,” “J.T. Leroy,” and “In the Shadow of the Moon.” Nominees in the period film category worked on “The Lighthouse,” “Brotherhood,” “Stockholm,” “I am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story,” and “Goalie.”

READ MORE: Former B.C. boxer relishes role on ‘Riverdale’

A new international category will hand the film prize to the team behind “The Song of Names,” and a TV prize to the team behind Netflix’s “Daybreak.”

The nominees are either Canadian citizens or permanent residents who worked on projects produced in Canada or co-productions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Just Posted

Advance care planning helps you document your healthcare wishes

It’s important that your loved ones and your healthcare team understand your wishes for healthcare

Winners of the Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s 2020 Men’s Bonspiel

The Men’s Bonspiel was held Jan. 3-5

Central Alberta farm home to Himalayan-natives

Shane Juuti at West Gimlet Farms grew from having two yaks to over 450 since 1996

Sylvan Lake’s baseball team to be named by election

Nominations for team names can be made online before Jan. 31, with the election held in February

Sylvan Lake school busses cancelled, schools remain open

Busses for both Catholic and public schools have been cancelled due to extreme cold

VIDEO: Prince Harry takes on first duties since royal crisis talks

Britain’s Press Association says Duke of Sussex to carry on meetings into next week

Beer-league hockey player awarded $700,000 for body check that caused head injury

Ontario court rules in a March 2012 incident in which a 36-year-old hit his head on the ice

Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Canadian Alliance of Film and Television Costume Arts and Design awards set to air March 1

RCMP creating DNA profiles to help identify Canadians killed in Iran plane crash

Mounties coordinating the gathering of physical evidence at the crash site

Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series

Film crews also go to Tofino to watch black bears snap up crabs under massive boulders

Alberta promises to fix rules on aging energy wells

Cleanup group says companies must be prevented from buying facilities they can’t afford to clean up

‘I want to make you happy:’ Carr takes conciliatory tone with Calgary audience

MP appointed to be Prairies’ special representative after Liberals shut out of Alberta, Saskatchewan

Encana shareholders vote 90% for name change and HQ move

Oil and gas company proposed to move headquarters to Denver and change name to Ovintiv

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Most Read