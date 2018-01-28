WATCH: Country singer Dan Davidson goes home with four ACMA Awards

It was a full house at the Sheraton Hotel for the seventh annual Alberta Country Music Awards held Jan. 28th. Many artists took to the stage to perform and accept awards.

Put on by the Alberta Country Music Association, Edmonton-based country singer Dan Davidson was the star of the night, winning four awards, the most of the evening.

Davidson, who couldn’t be present, received the Song of the Year and Single of the Year Award for his song Barn Burner, along with Male Artist of the Year and Fan Choice.

Although he couldn’t attend the award show, as he was on tour with country star Brett Kissel, Davidson said a few words from his current location.

“This is amazing. For me, my favourite part about country music has always been connecting with people and trying to grow as a songwriter with them,” said Davidson.

Winning Female Artist of the Year for the third year in a row was singer Alee.

She also took home Album of the Year Award for her album Bad Habit.

“There’s so much to be proud of in Alberta and I’m so thankful to be a part of that. Thank you to my family for being here since day one. There’s so many people in this room who have been a part of where I am — country radio, the fans, thank you so much, this means the world to me,” said Alee.

Taking home three awards for the evening was country group The Dungarees, who won Group/Duo of the Year, the Rising Star Award and Video of the Year for their song Anywhere With You.

Popular country group The Road Hammers took home Entertainer of the Year, while Mitch Jay took home Musician of the Year and Sydney Mae took home the Horizon Youth Award.

Making a special appearance was the legendary Ian Tyson, a well-known Canadian singer-songwriter.