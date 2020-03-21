Country music icon Kenny Rogers, seen above performing with Dolly Parton, died Friday night, March 20. (Kenny Rogers Facebook photo)

Country star Kenny Rogers dies of natural causes at 81

Rogers was known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County

Country singing legend Kenny Rogers died Friday night, March 20, at the age of 81.

Thousands of fans have taken to social media to express their condolences on Rogers’ death on his Facebook page where his family shared the news.

“Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” read the statement.

Rogers was best known for such huge country music hits as Lucille, The Gambler, Coward of the County and several duets, like Islands in the Stream, with fellow country singer Dolly Parton. In all, 21 of Rogers’ singles reached Number One on the country music charts over his decades in the music industry.

Parton, who said she received the news after waking up to read the latest on the Coronavirus, took to her own social media Saturday morning to share in the loss.

“I loved Kenny with all my heart and my heart’s broken, and a big ol’ chunk of it has gone with him today,” Parton said in an emotional video she posted.

The last time Rogers posted on his Facebook was March 10, when he posted the original sheet music for We Are The World which was recorded at his Lion Share Recording Studio in L.A.

Music

