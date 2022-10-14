CP Holiday Train returns to central Alberta communities this winter

Mark your calendars for Thursday Dec.8 this holiday season

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday train is back this year after a hiatus with virtual concerts during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The CP Holiday train is making its first cross-continent tour in three years to raise money, food and awareness for local foodbanks along the route.

“The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need,” says Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Residents in Central Alberta will be able to see performances from Country singer Tenille Townes and indie artist Aysanabee as they travel with this year’s holiday train.

The CP Holiday Train will be passing through multiple central Alberta towns and cities on Thursday, Dec. 8.

The train will stop at the following locations:

• Blackfalds: Train arrives at CP tracks at Greg street between Broadway Ave and East Ave at 12:45 p.m., and the event runs from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• Lacombe: Train arrives at Len Thompson Fish Pond at 2:00 p.m., and the event runs from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

• Ponoka: Train arrives at 50 Street and 47 Ave at 3:45 p.m., and event runs from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Wetaskiwin: Train arrives at CP ES Building- 4009 50 Street, at 5:30 p.m., and event runs from 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

• Millet: Train arrives at the pedestrian crossing on 50 Street and 48 Ave at 6:50 p.m., and event runs from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Leduc: Train arrives at 47 Street between 50 Ave and 47 Ave at 8:15 p.m., and event runs from 8:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

“We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving,” says Creel.



