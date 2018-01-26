New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long (95) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. (Elise Amendola/AP Photo)

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

Bell Canada has been unable to block a regulator’s decision to ban the substitution of Canadian TV feeds and ads during Super Bowl broadcasts, at least this year.

The owner of CTV and TSN asked for a stay of the CRTC’s ban during Bell’s appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada.

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal — but without staying the regulator’s ban during the process.

Bell Media vice-president Scott Henderson says the company will pursue every option to have the CRTC’s ban reversed for the Super Bowl in 2019 and beyond.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced the ban in 2015 after hearing many viewers wanted to see the American ads — considered by many to be part of Super Bowl’s entertainment.

Prior to the ban, Bell could substitute its Canadian feeds of the Super Bowl on U.S. channels carrying the game.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Just Posted

UPC MLAs discuss Red Deer Hospital funding exclusion

UCP MLAs criticize NDP for not prioritizing the hospital

Health Canada reduces security requirements for medical marijuana

Vault and storage, plus surveillance requirements reduced for licensed producers

Robbie Burns Day celebrates life and works of poet

The Sylvan Lake Legion hosted its 23rd Robbie Burns dinner on Jan. 24

AA Midget Tigers alumni revive old tradition

Tigers alumni came together for a fundraiser for the current team, Jan. 19

Government leaves Red Deer Hospital expansion off priority list again

United Conservative MLAs currently speak of exclusion of hospital from priority list.

UPC MLAs discuss Red Deer Hospital funding exclusion

UCP MLAs criticize NDP for not prioritizing the hospital

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

Patrick Brown sister says he was the victim of a ‘political hit’

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is resigning amid allegations about conduct

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Most Read

  • CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

    A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal