Disney sends ‘Frozen 2’ to streaming for housebound families

The movie will begin to stream months earlier than expected

The Walt Disney Co. will release “Frozen 2” on Disney Plus several months early to give families cooped up by the coronavirus a welcome distraction — and give its streaming service a boost.

Disney announced Friday that “Frozen 2” will begin streaming on Disney Plus Sunday, three months earlier than expected. In some countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands, the movie will start streaming Tuesday.

Most upcoming new releases have been postponed due to the virus, including Disney’s own lineup. “Mulan” had been set to hit theatres next week. Few March or April movies remain on the calendar. Some movie theatres have shuttered, though most are currently imposing new restrictions on audience crowding to help facilitate the social distancing recommended by health officials.

The move by Disney could presage how other media companies funnel their films to streaming services in the coming weeks as studios look for ways to capitalize on audiences stuck at home. And it could prove a pivotal moment in the evolution of streaming services in relation to theatrical release. The major studios have largely guarded the traditional three-month exclusive theatrical window.

“Frozen 2,” which opened on Nov. 22, had already completed its theatrical run and hit video-on-demand on Feb. 25. With more than $1.4 billion in worldwide ticket sales, its the highest grossing animated film ever.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

___

The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hollywood braces for shutdown, Broadway goes dark amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Town of Sylvan Lake closes NexSource Centre, Community Centre

The closures, which also include the library, are in response to the COVID-19 situation

Alberta confirms six new COVID-19 cases

Confirmed cases up to 29 in the province

Sylvan Lake Wranglers’ season ends with series lead

Abrupt end to the season due to Hockey Canada’s cancellations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Several Red Deer hospice staff in self-quarantine as a precaution

Health officials recommend 14-day self-quarantine for all out-of-country travellers

Trade shows hit hard by ban on large gatherings

Taboo show and auto auction at Westerner Park postponed

Alberta to provide paid job-protected leave in self-isolation tied to coronavirus

Premier Jason Kenney says employees will not need doctor notes

University of Alberta suspends classes, moves online for rest of term

There will be no in-person exams this term

Total at 39: Chief medical health officer says 10 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said six of the new cases were in the Calgary area and four were in Edmonton

Return home while you can, Ottawa tells Canadians as COVID-19 continues to spread

Poland is suspending all international flights and trains on Sunday, for example

Cultural institutions cancel shows, empty seats amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus impacting large galleries, musesums, theatres across Canada

Premiers warn billions more needed from feds to weather COVID-19 crisis

Federal government is looking at ways to get financial support directly to Canadians who need it

Girl Guide cookie sales hurt by coronavirus

Canadian organization suspends cookie sales and camps

Direct financial help coming for Canadians affected by COVID-19, Trudeau says

He says help would be targeted to vulnerable Canadians

Worried about your vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic? Here’s what you can cancel

Many airlines, hotels and Airbnbs have updated policies due to the novel coronavirus

Most Read