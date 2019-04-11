FILE - In this May 12, 2015, file photo, visitors walk near Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland Paris, in Marne la Vallee, east of Paris. The Euro Disney group is going on trial in France, Wednesday May 25, 2016, for publishing an allegedly discriminatory job ad requesting that candidates have “European citizenship” to work as parade artists at its famous Disneyland Paris theme park. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Disney will launch streaming service late this year

The service, called Disney Plus, has no pricing yet

Disney says its new video streaming service will launch in the U.S. as early as October.

The service, called Disney Plus, has no pricing yet. Disney is revealing details at an investor event Thursday in Burbank, California.

READ MORE: Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service

The streaming service is expected to take on rivals Netflix, HBO Go and Showtime Anytime. Disney also owns a controlling stake in streaming service Hulu.

Disney Plus will launch in the last quarter of this year. It will focus on family-friendly shows when it launches, including a live action Star Wars series and a series about Marvel character Loki.

Disney ended a lucrative licensing relationship with Netflix in order to create the streaming service and faces challenges as it builds a service to compete with the entrenched streaming leaders.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Johnny Depp sues ex-wife for $50 million in defamation suit

Just Posted

Rosetown earns semi-final chance at rival Lacombe

Redwings jump out to huge 3-0 lead to send Manitoba packing

Notley promises honest, scandal-free government if re-elected in Alberta

Alberta voters have already started heading to the polls this week in advance voting

Sylvan Lake Grade 12 students honoured by faith community

Bibles for Grads was held the afternoon of April 10 at the Community Centre

Election candidates hold forum at Sylvan Lake high school

This forum allow students at the high school to become a part of the diplomatic process

No government can bring back Alberta oil boom, experts say

By early next decade, power from solar and wind expected to be as cheap or cheaper than fossil fuels

Happy National Pet Day: Here’s a look at the six richest pets of all time

From Boo the Pomeranian to Grumpy Cat, these six pets had more money than most people see in a lifetime

Canadians divided on banning handguns, assault-style firearms: consultation

Participants felt strongly that a ban would target law-abiding owners, rather than illicit firearms

Western Canada oil and gas producer count down by nearly 300 names since 2014

The loss of producer names is more stark among publicly traded issuers

Calgary man arrested after using unmarked police car as getaway vehicle

Suspect was stopped for running away by a police dog

Edmonton Pride Festival cancelled this year citing ‘current events’

Festival organizers have cancelled this year’s event, due to ‘current political and social environment.’

U.S. and Canadian pipeline delays add appeal to creative options for oil transport, transformation

Trans Mountain expansion and Keystone XL pipeline projects in court limbo trigger new ideas to get oil to market

Speaker says Philpott’s caucus ejection not a matter of MP privilege

House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan says that he has no role in deciding how caucuses conduct themselves

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Most Read