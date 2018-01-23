DJ Sabatoge to help open Winterfest

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ and hip hop dancer will be opening for TR3 Band

Sylvan Lake’s own DJ Sabatoge, 12-year-old hip hop dancer extraordinaire, will be opening for TR3 Band to kick off the Town’s Winterfest 2018 as well as Jazz at the Lake’s festival line-up.

The dancer and band are performing for the Winterfest Community Dance on Feb. 16 starting at 6 p.m. at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre.

Sebastian Reinhart is the name behind Central Alberta’s youngest DJ and he’s been busy building a name for himself for quite some time.

Last year he opened for rapper Madchild in Red Deer. Closer to home, he performed at Sylvan’s Got Talent in November last year and won third place performing with fellow dancer Stryder Hamilton.

TR3 Band takes on the main stage at 8 p.m and will be performing a variety of favourites from ACDC to Sinatra, James Brown to Keith Urban and Van the Man to Joel Plaskett.

The festival is sponsored by Jazz at the Lake, Benjamin More – The Paint Shop and Sylvan Lake Registries.

Cheryl Fisher, Jazz at the Lake festival coordinator is excited the festival is part of Winterfest.

” This will be a double header in two ways! It will kick off JATL’s 2018 festival line-up, as well as Sylvan’s Winterfest

and will be the first time we’ve had a dance dedicated to young families with children while offering an adult dance on the same evening. We are super pumped!,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased at jazzatthelake.com