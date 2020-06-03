Documentary about a Sylvan Lake man and his team to be featured at Okotoks Film Festival

Living the Warrior Code documents Scott Mcdermott and his team’s journey back to the Ultraman race

The documentary about Scott McDermott and his team’s return to the Ultraman race first premiered in Sylvan Lake last summer, before going on to the festival circuit. Photo Submitted

The film about Scott McDermott and his team’s journey back to the Ultraman Race, “Living the Warrior Code”, is the opening film for the Okotoks Film Festival.

Premiering at 7 p.m. on June 11, “Living the Warrior Code” will kick off four days of movies and panels at the Alberta-based film festival.

The festival has moved to an online format for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, however this means anyone can watch “Living the Warrior Code” from home on June 11.

“I have had a bunch of people ask me when they can see it, where they can see it. Here is the chance,” McDermott said.

Tickets for the festival are $30, and will allow the ticket holder to watch every film and panel over the course of the weekend.

This includes a panel with McDermott and the film’s director Drew Kenworthy on June 12 at 4 p.m.

This is not the first film festival “Living the Warrior Code” has been a part of. The film has also been screened at the NYLIFF, Impact Docs and Docs Without Borders Film Festival.

Initially the movie was presented to the Banff Film Festival, but was rejected due to small errors and inconsistencies.

McDermott said the film was reedited after feedback from the festival’s selection committee.

“There were parts that only made sense if you knew me, but someone watching from New York it wouldn’t make sense,” he said.

The re-cut film is shorter than what was screened in Sylvan Lake last summer. McDermott says it has a better flow as well.

“It is really exciting to see our movie up there for others to see, because it isn’t just my movie or my story it’s my team’s.”

“Living the Warrior Code” has also won two awards at the film festivals it has been screened. At the Impact Docs Awards, the film was an Award of Recognition, and the Docs Without Borders Film Festival it won an Award of Excellence.

McDermott is hoping for a third award from the Okotoks Film Festival, in particular he hopes the film will receive the Audience Favourite Award.

“Having awards behind our movie gives us weight for other festivals, and maybe even a deal with Netflix down the road,” he said.

Festival goers can vote for “Living the Warrior Code” online after watching the film at www.okotoksfilmfestival.ca/festival.php

“I’m just really excited to have people see it. It’s a bit different from what we showed last year, so I hope our locals will take the opportunity to see it and some other great films.”