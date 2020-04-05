Drake does the ‘Toosie Slide’ in new video, shows his mansion and empty T.O. streets

New creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic: The “Toosie Slide.”

Toronto rap star Drake has found a new creative outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic: The “Toosie Slide.”

That’s the name of a dance he introduces in his new song and music video of the same name.

The “Toosie Slide” video directed by Theo Skudra begins with shots of eerily quiet Toronto streets and closed businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We then see Drake inside his mansion, wearing an outfit that includes black gloves and a black covering on his mouth and nose, resembling a pandemic mask.

As Drake walks through his sprawling, marble-filled property, he does a simple dance as he sings the chorus: “Right foot up, left foot slide, left foot up, right foot slide.”

TikTok users, who often post dance moves, will no doubt be inspired by the “Toosie Slide.”

The video gives fans a look at many areas of Drake’s mansion, including a room filled with his awards, his living room with a piano, his kitchen and his indoor and outdoor pools.

It ends with a massive fireworks display in his backyard.

Coronavirus

