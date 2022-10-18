Rapper Drake wears a "Breaker High" hoodie as he watches the Toronto Raptors play the Philadelphia 76ers during NBA playoff action in Toronto, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The Canadian Rapper was named SOCAN Songwriter of the Year—Performer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Drake wins songwriter of the year at the 2022 SOCAN Awards

Drake has won several songwriting prizes at the 2022 SOCAN Awards.

The Toronto music star received two rap music awards for his singles “Wants and Needs” and “Way 2 Sexy” at a Toronto gala celebrating the best in Canadian songwriting, composing and music publishing.

That’s in addition to winning songwriter of the year in the performer category, announced earlier this month.

Drake did not attend Monday’s celebration.

The evening bash also recognized previously announced winners including Yukon artist Stephen (Koz) Kozmeniuk, who claimed songwriter of the year in the producer category.

Kozmeniuk, whose lengthy past credits include projects by Kendrick Lamar and Nicki Minaj, also won the International Song Award for his monster hit “Levitating,” performed by Dua Lipa.

Veteran film and TV composer Keith Power of Newfoundland and Labrador, who has scored hundreds of episodes of network television, took home his fifth Screen Composer of the Year Award. Rapper and singer bbno$ was named breakout songwriter.

Canadian songwriter and performer Tom Cochrane was presented with the Cultural Impact Award for his 1991 radio staple “Life Is A Highway.”

Jazz-rock group Lighthouse, known for hits including 1971’s “One Fine Morning” and 1972’s “Sunny Days,” were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame for their five-decade career.

