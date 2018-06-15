Exciting singing opportunities await with Choirs Red Deer

A new opportunity for those who love to sing will soon be available in Red Deer

UNISON - Members of the local choir Ihana run through a tune during a rehearsal. Ihana is one of several choirs run through Choirs Red Deer. Don Beauchesne photo

A brand new opportunity for those who love to sing will soon be available right here in Red Deer.

Choirs Red Deer is launching ‘Staccato’, which is described as a ‘pop up’ choir, said Lisa Ward, artistic director with Choirs Red Deer.

It’s a social singing group requiring no commitment, no auditions, no solos and no previous choir experience that will be meeting Mondays. All you have to do is show up, learn a pop tune, figure out a few harmonies and you don’t even need to be able to read music.

The goal? For Central Albertans to gather and have a great time together, said Ward.

“It’s open to anyone who wants to sing and have fun,” she said. A video of the performance will also be shared on YouTube.

“Look out Central Alberta, because Staccato is here! We are going to do our first run on June 25th at The Hideout at 7 p.m. Come over and sing with us!”

There is a $10 charge.

“We are comparing it to a paint night where people have that whole experience but they don’t have to have the skills. They have the chance to visit, have fun and interact and create something.”

Currently, Choirs Red Deer has a partnership with The Hideout as a venue for Staccato, too.

“I’m really excited about this group – it’s the right time for it I think.”

Ward said it’s all part of a re-branding of the whole organization. “The new name of our group is Choirs Red Deer, and our web site is www.choirsreddeer.com.”

Choirs Red Deer is, of course, the home to several other popular choirs in Red Deer which include the newly-formed Arioso plus Ihana and Soliloquy.

And although auditions for Staccato aren’t required, folks do need to try out for Arioso, Ihana and Soliloquy.

The next audition time runs June 21st from 5 to 8 p.m. “If the choirs aren’t filled, we will have another round of auditions at the end of August.

“Also, instead of having junior Brioso and senior Brioso, we are only going to have Brioso which is for youth from Grades three through five. That’s an open choir – no auditions – anybody from Grades three through Grade five can sing in that group.

“And now, we have Arioso – we’ve created that – which is for those in Grade six through Grade nine. So we are going to see if there are enough middle school and junior high people out there who have an interest.

“It’s also going to be an auditioned choir, meaning we want to meet with you and see where your interests are – make sure some of the basics are in place.”

Ward said it’s also about growing the overall choir community, so as the youth mature they can hopefully move along Choirs Red Deer’ spectrum. “The hope is that each of these groups will be kind of a feeder for the others.”

“We also have a brand new choir starting in September called Cora Vita for those 18 and up.

It’s another open choir that doesn’t require auditions.

“Anybody can come, and it’s going to be light-hearted music – more on a popular line.

“There also won’t be the stress of people having to memorize music if they don’t want to. It will also be on Wednesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m.”

Ward said the changes to the organization are to keep pace with the community’s shifting interests in terms of what they might be looking for in singing and performing experiences.

It’s also a joy to announce that new staff are joining the ranks, too. “Brioso is going to be conducted by Natalie Cote and Lisa Friesen will be directing Cora Vita and Arioso.”

Those interested can book an audition by clicking on the ‘contact page’ link on the web site.