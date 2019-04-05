Fans mourn grunge rock icon Kurt Cobain 25 years after death

Cobain was 27 when he died in 1994 in his home near Lake Washington

Travis Ridgen, 22, of Winnipeg displays his hockey mask customized with Kurt Cobain-inspired artwork while visiting a park adjacent to where Cobain took his life 25 years earlier, Friday, April 5, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

On the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain’s death, dozens of people left flowers, candles and handwritten messages at a Seattle park near the house where the Nirvana frontman killed himself.

Cobain, whose band rose to global fame in the city’s grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s, was 27 when he died April 5, 1994, in his home in a wealthy neighbourhood near Lake Washington.

READ MORE: Remembering Nirvana in Victoria on Cobain’s 52 birthday

Fans trekked Friday to nearby Viretta Park, leaving memorials on benches, where flowers mixed with handwritten phrases like “thank you for your art” and “find your place.”

In an essay on the Crosscut news website, Cobain biographer Charles R. Cross wrote that few Seattle musicians “have been as tied to Seattle in the mind of the popular zeitgeist as Kurt Cobain.”

Nirvana’s breakthrough album, “Nevermind,” was released in 1991. Featuring the hit “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” the album went to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide.

Nirvana was the most prominent of the era’s series of Seattle grunge bands, including Pearl Jam, Soundgarden and Alice in Chains, that would go on to release bestselling records.

Cobain’s angst-filled lyrics and his band’s powerful, dark rock struck a chord with young people. Days after his death, thousands of people gathered near the Space Needle for a public memorial.

An investigation determined he took a massive dose of heroin and then shot himself.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Avicii’s first posthumous single and album to be released

Just Posted

Notley and Kenney swap attacks on trust in Alberta election leaders debate

Albertans go to the polls on April 16

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Ed Wychopen running for MLA to create an ‘absolute change’

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

MLA candidate Danielle Klooster wants to forge a new path forward

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Fashion Fridays: How to style a leopard skirt

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Red Deer RCMP search for man after downtown assault

Assault occured near Central Middle School

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Four men from Wetaskiwin, Ponoka charged with altering prescriptions

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate prescription drug scam

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

EI benefits for sick workers cost feds $1 billion a year

Extending EI benefits could rise to an extra $1.3 billion five years later

Panda pregnancy goal of Calgary Zoo’s artificial insemination of star attraction

It won’t be known for some time if she is pregnant

Most Read