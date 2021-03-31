Female comedians team up for ‘Hysterical’ special

Comedians Jessica Kirson, Marina Franklin and Judy Gold say they wanted to show how funny women are in their FX special “Hysterical.”
Comedians look to show women can be funny, too, in new special
Province also reports new daily record of 406 additional variant cases
All events for the high school’s 135 grads will take place on June 26th
Multiple search warrants locating large quantities of drugs and money conducted in Sylvan Lake.
Red Deer dips under 200 active COVID-19 cases
Four key learning themes include literacy, numeracy, citizenship and practical skills
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine available to only a few age cohorts
The job — which pays up to $200,000 — would report to executive council
‘This is an independent committee that will be fiercely independent’
Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights
The law originated in the U.K. and is named after Clare Wood, a woman who was murdered in 2009 by a partner
Police-reported hate crimes in 2019 were the second-highest reported since 2009
Proof of vaccination does not cancel out the requirement for a test
‘Human trafficking is happening in Alberta and it’s coming through our airports’
Police say travel is not recommended on several highways in Alberta due to blowing snow, icy roads and poor conditions
Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter, accused of killing Floyd last May
The report’s authors say the money should focus first on expanding the supply of licensed child-care spaces
Researchers reported high levels of antibodies, higher than were seen in studies of young adults
Among the named defendants are the Bay of Fundy Inshore Fishermen’s Association and more than two dozen owners
The new facility’s work will include drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection of flu vaccines