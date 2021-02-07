The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of “Uncut Gems” at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision, Richard Shotwell

The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of “Uncut Gems” at ArcLight Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision, Richard Shotwell

Five things to know ahead of the Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show

This year’s broadcast from Tampa, Fla. will look unlike any other with the stadium limited to 25,000 screaming football fans

Super Bowl Sunday is ready for the Weeknd.

Capping off a wildly unpredictable year of pandemic twists and turns, the Toronto-raised R&B singer will take one of the world’s biggest stages to perform his trademark dystopian pop tunes.

This year’s broadcast from Tampa, Fla. will look unlike any other with the stadium limited to 25,000 screaming football fans and 30,000 cutouts to fill the vacant spaces, according to the National Football League.

And that raises the bar for the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, to turn out an unforgettable theatrical performance. He’s got plenty of firepower, though, considering his 2020 smash “Blinding Lights” recently entered an elite club of songs that have spent at least 60 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here are five things to know ahead of the Weeknd’s performance at the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show:

THE PRIMER: Before the big show, the Weeknd unleashes “The Highlights,” an album of selections from his career. But don’t call Friday’s release a Greatest Hits package. Even though it features megahits “I Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy,” his record label insists this is merely an assembly of Tesfaye’s “best and favourite” songs. They see it as “a way to present some of the Weeknd’s most notable works in one place” for newcomers.

POSSIBLE SURPRISES: If “The Highlights” isn’t a Greatest Hits, perhaps the Super Bowl starter pack offers clues to possible special guests Sunday night. Headliners often pull other big-name performers into their show, and the Weeknd’s new album includes tracks he made with superstars including Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande and Daft Punk. That has fans wondering if any of those names could make a splashy cameo.

HIS INVESTMENT: Whatever happens Sunday, it’s clear Tesfaye is aiming high. In a recent interview with Billboard, his management team said he invested $7 million of his own money into the halftime show performance to achieve his vision. The NFL doesn’t pay halftime artists, and having one foot part of the bill is unheard of. “We’ve been really focusing on dialling in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience,” Tesfaye said.

HIS WORLD TOUR: As with everything in the pandemic, nothing is set in stone. That’s why it wasn’t surprising to see the Weeknd bump his massive concert tour from late 2021 into next year. He’ll now kick off his 104-date After Hours World Tour in Vancouver on Jan. 14, 2022. Other Canadian stops include Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto and Montreal.

CANADIAN COMPANY: The Weeknd joins an exclusive group of only two other Canadians who’ve graced the Super Bowl halftime stage. Shania Twain rocked out alongside No Doubt and Sting in 2003, while Dan Aykroyd adopted his Blues Brothers persona for a soulful revue that featured James Brown and ZZ Top in 1997.

READ MORE: ‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day,’ say B.C. health officials

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

NFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Schitt’s Creek’ scores 5 Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy
Next story
Canadian star Dan Levy hosts Saturday Night Live’

Just Posted

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada was released for Oct. 7, 2020. (File photo)
Gov’t of Alberta identifies 348 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Central zone currently has 654 active cases

There are 475 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, including 89 in intensive care. (File photo)
One new COVID-19 death in Red Deer, 396 new cases province-wide

Province set to ease COVID-19 restrictions on Monday

Screenshot of the Sylvan Lake RCMP’s crime map.
Sylvan Lake RCMP launch crime map through Town website

The crime map shows crime that was occurred in the last 14 days in the area

Sylvan Lake Fire Department responded to a chimney fire on Meadowview Close on Jan. 20. (Photo Courtesy of Trent Petrich)
Sylvan Lake Fire Department respond to fire call

The fire department responded quickly to a chimney fire towards the end of January

On Thursday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said the province now has 6,588 active cases of the virus, with 117,400 people recovered. There are 517 people in hospital, including 93 in intensive care. (Photo by Government of Alberta)
13 new COVID-19 deaths including one in Red Deer

Province reports 68 COVID-19 variant cases

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrates with Mike Evans (13) and quarterback Tom Brady (12) after Gronkowski scored a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Brady’s Bunch: Tampa Bay dominates Kansas City 31-9 in Super Bowl 55

Seventh NFL title for legendary QB

Snow falls as a person walks along a path at Burnaby Mountain Park, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, January 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. bracing for a cold week as Arctic air moves south: Environment Canada

Cold air will settle in Monday and persist for the rest of the week after a fairly mild winter so far

Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Heath, Dr. Deena Hinshaw. Black Press file photo
Alberta government confirms 351 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

6,242 active cases of the virus in Alberta

Items seized by the RCMP during their search warrants as part of the investigation. Supplied/ Leduc RCMP.
UPDATE: Leduc RCMP investigate shooting

Male victim transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Robert Campbell. (Photo submitted)
Ponoka custodian finalist for international award

Robert Campbell will now be considered for the $15,000 final prize package

Annie Mae, owner of Mae's Kitchen in Mirror, believes it is not fair that some eateries are following health restrictions and others are not. Photo contributed
Some central Alberta restaurant owners feel punished for obeying COVID rules

Not fair some eateries obeying regulations are losing business, says restaurant owner

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestic waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Red Deer Bantam AAA Rebels forward Coy Pighin battles with a Southeast Tigers player Sunday in Game 1 of the Alberta Major Bantam Hockey League Division Final in March 2020. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Alberta minor hockey 2020-21 season officially cancelled

Alberta Hockey cancels season after restrictions make earliest return to play March 1.

Most Read