Gord Bamford serenades Sylvan Lake at sold out concert

Gord Bamford Concert, Sept. 19, 2020. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Gord Bamford played in Sylvan Lake as part of his drive-in concert series.

The sold out concert on Sept. 19 had locals watching from the safety of their vehicles. Some got cozy sitting in the box of pick-up trucks.

Cheers were replaced with the honking of car horns as the Lacombe native played his top hits and crowd favourites.

Bamford will be playing another drive-in show in Lacombe on Sept. 26. The 7 p.m. show in Lacombe sold out so quickly that a second show, beginning at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 26 has been added.

Proceeds from the go towards the Gord Bamford Foundation, which supports kids and youth programs across Alberta.