FILE - This Jan. 17, 1993 file photo shows the band Van Halen, from left, Michael Anthony, bass guitar, Sammy Hagar, lead singer, Alex Van Halen, drums, and Eddie Van Halen, lead guitar in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File)

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Famous rocker Eddie Van Halen has died of cancer at the age of 65, according his son Wolf Van Halen.

In a tweet sent at approximately noon, Wolf Van Halen said his father died earlier Tuesday (Oct. 6) morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for,” Wolf wrote. “Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage has been a gift.”

Eddie Van Halen formed the band that would become Van Halen with his brother, Alex Van Halen, in 1972.

He has been recognized as one of the most talented and influential guitarists in rock music, with a powerful style that showcased lightning-fast licks and innovative fret work.

David Lee Roth, another iconic rocker, was the lead singer of the band for many years, later replaced by Sammy Hagar.

The band has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and recorded 13 number-one hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, including Runnin’ With The Devil, Panama and Jump.

Eddie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. His son, Wolfgang, became Van Halen’s bassist in 2006.

At the time of his death, Eddie had been battling throat cancer for several years.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Saturday Night Live’ recreates debate in 46th season opener

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone active cases slightly up Tuesday

Ponoka County at most active cases in central Alberta

Sylvan Lake gets spooky with new events for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and Sylvan Lake is celebrating all month long

Sylvan Lake Fire Department reminds residents: “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

Fire Prevention Week runs from Oct. 4-10

Central zone active cases slightly up Monday

Eight people have died over the weekend

Vehicle stolen from Sylvan Lake found in Ponoka, two arrested

Ponoka RCMP arrested the suspects less than two hours after the vehicle was reported missing

Health officials ‘steering in uncertain waters’ in tackling 2nd wave of COVID-19: Tam

New COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge in several parts of the country

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

MMIWG2S Sisters in Spirit Vigil and Walk held in Wetaskiwin

Oct. 4, 2020 guest speakers and supporters gathered in Wetaskiwin for MMIWG2S vigil and walk.

Canadians divided over whether to let pandemic disrupt Halloween, holidays: Poll

About half of people will hand out candy, an equal number to those who will let their kids trick-or-treat

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar self-quarantining at home, experiencing mild symptoms

Alberta officials target surgical backlog

By the end of the year, as many surgeries will be provided as before the pandemic

‘It hurts’: Workers grapple with the mental impacts of Alberta’s recession

As the pandemic raged on, Colin Rankin found himself with no money to pay the bills

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Feds anticipate 700,000 Canadians will apply for the caregiver benefit and 4.4 million for sick leave

Most Read